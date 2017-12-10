Man jumps from 2nd-floor apartment to escape fire near UNLV

Fire officials have an overnight apartment blaze under investigation after two people were injured near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department said crews were called to 1256 East Hacienda Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, just after 2 a.m. Sunday with reports of a structure fire.

Multiple callers reported people were possibly trapped on the second floor of the building before firefighters arrived, with one person jumping from the second floor and a child dropped to him for safety.

Once at the scene, crews were able to extinguish the flames which were located inside one of the apartments.

Fire crews said the man who reportedly jumped from a second-floor window was injured and transported to the hospital.

Another resident was also taken to the hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, according to CCFD.

Officials said the American Red Cross was contacted to assist a total of six adults and six children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to Clark County fire, and a damage estimate was also pending.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.