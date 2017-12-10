Woman killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified, suspects wanted

NLVPD released surveillance stills of two suspects who are wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation of an 18-year-old woman (NLVPD / FOX5).

North Las Vegas Police are piecing together an overnight crime scene where a woman was shot and killed.

Officers were called to University Medical Center shortly after 10 p.m. with reports of an 18-year-old woman, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Abigail Fischl, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced deceased. Police said a 24-year-old man took her to the hospital.

An official release said officers were then dispatched to a convenience store near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway where the shooting took place. Citing the investigation, police said Fischl was a passenger in a white Jeep when she was shot.

Police said prior to the shooting, Fischl, and the 24-year-old man came into contact with two unidentified men in the store. Due to this incident, police said they believe this is not a random act of violence.

The NLVPD released surveillance stills of the two suspects who are now wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Police described the suspects as thin men in their early 20's. One suspect had dreadlocks who was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark sweatshirt, and black shoes. The second suspect wore a dark sweatshirt with gray sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

