NLVPD arrest man in connection with murder of 18-year-old woman

North Las Vegas Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman.

Jamario Washington, 20, was taken into custody on Dec. 10 for the shooting death of Abigail Fischl, a release said. He was booked for murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder at the Las Vegas City Jail.

Officers were originally called to University Medical Center shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 9 with reports of an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced deceased. Police said a 24-year-old man took her to the hospital.

An official release said officers were then dispatched to a convenience store near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway where the shooting took place. Citing the investigation, police said Fischl was a passenger in a white Jeep when she was shot.

Police said prior to the shooting, Fischl, and the 24-year-old man came into contact with two unidentified men in the store. Due to this incident, police said they believe this is not a random act of violence.

The NLVPD released surveillance stills of the suspects who were wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. Washington was captured, but police are still searching for the second suspect.

Police described the suspect as a thin man in his early 20's. He has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

