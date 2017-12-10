Deadly shooting in North Las Vegas prompts homicide investigation

North Las Vegas police vehicles are shown in an undated image. (Source: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas Police are piecing together an overnight crime scene where a person was shot and killed.

Officers were called to a location near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway with reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

An 18-year-old was found injured with a gunshot wound at the scene. She was transported to the University Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The NLVPD did not release any further immediate information about the incident.

