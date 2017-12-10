Annual 'Lyftie Awards' lists Las Vegas' top destinations

Most day-trippers and night owls alike can agree that walking down fabulous Fremont Street Experience, a juicy burger with a side of animal-style fries and a round of high-tech golf make for a Las Vegas trip to remember.

That's why life in Las Vegas can be summed up by the top six destinations nominated for the 2017 Lyftie Awards. Ride-share company Lyft announced its most visited businesses in the southern Nevada desert oasis.

In-&-Out Burger, the Fremont Street Experience, UNLV, Top Golf, the Fashion Show Mall and Reef cannabis dispensaries made the cut.

Fun fact, Reef Dispensaries was the only cannabis shop picked for a trending spot not only in Sin City but across the 32 markets that the awards took place in.

