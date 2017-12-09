Warm winter weather affects Lee Canyon opening weekend

It's opening weekend at Lee Canyon and many skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes. However, warm weather is delaying things a bit. Only the bunny slope was open to the public for now. Although, the delay isn’t stopping hundreds of skiers and snowboarders from getting out to the slopes.

“I would say this is probably about my fifth time,” said Rein Garcia, an avid snow boarder. “I'm gonna compete on beginners challenge so I just love coming up here and it's really fun.”

He has a season pass at Lee Canyon, but right now the only slope available is the Bunny Slope.

“It's actually pretty good. It's not too steep and I get comfortable with the speed,” Garcia said.

Getting comfortable, while Lee Canyon waits for temperatures to drop so they can make more snow.

“The valley hasn't seen precipitation since September, so thank goodness we have our 10 million gallon reservoir up here and that's where the snow comes from,” Marketing Director of Lee Canyon Jim Seely said.

It must be below twenty-seven degrees to make snow, but people at Lee Canyon aren't too worried.

“We estimate less than around sixteen hours of snowmaking to get one of our upper trail lifts open,” Seely said, “The snow will come and everyone will come and have a good time.”

“This is just the warm-up and as soon as soon as that the whole mountain goes we're gonna be going over there and just going really fast,” Garcia said.

