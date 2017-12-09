Man killed, another injured in possible drug-related shooting in Las Vegas

One person has died and a second person was injured in a northwest Las Vegas shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Overbook Drive near Rainbow Boulevard and Alexander Road at about 3 p.m.

Arriving officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. They were taken to University Medical Center where one man was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

Citing the investigation, police said the two victims were outside of a home and met up with an unidentified black man wearing a gray hoodie. During the incident, the suspect shot both victims with a handgun and left on foot.

Detectives believe the shooting is drug-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

