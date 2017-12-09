1 person killed, a second injured in northwest Las Vegas shooting

One person has died and a second person was injured in a northwest Las Vegas shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Overbook Drive near Rainbow Boulevard and Alexander Road around 3 p.m.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

The second person's condition was not immediately available. Police said the shooting suspect is not in custody.

