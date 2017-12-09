LVMPD officer shoots baseball bat-wielding robbery suspect

LVMPD officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a west Las Vegas convenience store (FOX5).

A Las Vegas Metro police officer shot a robbery suspect who was armed with a baseball bat after he refused to comply with numerous demands to drop the weapon at a west Las Vegas convenience store on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle at 9:40 a.m. at a gas station on the corner of Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard. An official LVMPD release said the vehicle had previously been involved in two robbery attempts in the area.

A man armed with a baseball bat exited the vehicle as officers pulled into the parking lot. Officers issued numerous verbal commands for the suspect to drop the bat and surrender to police which he continuously ignored, according to the release.

One officer fired a less lethal shotgun without success. The suspect then became agitated and began striking the front doors of the convenience store with the bat. As he tried to enter the business, an officer fired his handgun striking the suspect at least once, police said.

After he was shot, the suspect entered the store where he was arrested.

Emergency personnel transported the suspect to UMC Trauma where he remains stable.

This incident marks the 22nd officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction. In accordance with Metro's policy, the identity of the officer will be released in 48-hours.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Section at 702-828-8452.

