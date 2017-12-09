Couple who set their own garage on fire near Durango and Charleston sentenced for arson

A Las Vegas couple was sentenced Thursday for arson after a fire damaged their garage near Durango Drive and Charleston Boulevard in June.

Seventy-one-year-old Lawrence Camalleri and 53-year-old Colleen Wyse were both convicted of fourth-degree arson, according to court records. They were each sentenced to at least one year in prison but could spend up to 32 months behind bars. They were also ordered to complete three years of probation and pay more than $49,000 in restitution.

Firefighters were called to their home on Brocado lane at 6:45 p.m. on June 18, after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the house's garage, LVFR said.

The firefighters found a pile of trash burning in the middle of the garage and extinguished it in a minute, according to an LVFR spokesperson.

The inside of the home wasn't damaged, and the garage damages were originally estimated at $10,000, LVFR said.

Arson investigators arrested Camalleri and Wyse after a conversation with them.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire.

LVFR had said it is not releasing details on why or how the fire was started.

