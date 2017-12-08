126 Nevada inmates bound for California to fight fires

More than 100 minimum security inmates at prison camps in Nevada are being deployed to help fight wildfires in California. (Photo: CNN)

More than 100 minimum security inmates at prison camps in Nevada are being deployed to Southern California to help fight a series of raging wildfires.

Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda says the camp officers and inmate firefighters are trained and prepared to do the job.

The six crews made up of 126 inmates will be working the Thomas fire in Ventura, California.

Dzurenda said Thursday they were en route from prison camps in Carson City, Pioche, Ely, Jean and the Three Lakes Valley Camp about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

He says only those inmates who pose the least security risk are allowed to work on the crews.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.