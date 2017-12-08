Henderson Police arrest daycare worker after toddlers' genitals exposed online

A daycare kitchen worker was arrested for recording and posting a video of another employee pulling down a toddler's pants exposing his genitals, according to Henderson Police. (Photo: HPD)

A daycare kitchen worker was arrested for recording and posting a video of another employee pulling down a toddler's pants exposing his genitals, according to Henderson Police.

Andrea Day, 29, was charged with capturing and displaying an image of a private area of a person. She was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the gross misdemeanor, police said. Day had posted the content to Snapchat as a supposed "joke."

The two employees at Acelero Learning Center were put on unpaid suspension after the video was posted.

Police did not confirm the names of the employee who pulled the child's pants down, but one parent that said he knows who it is and that his daughter was actually in the same class. He said this employee changed his daughter’s diaper regularly. He wanted to remain anonymous but said he's sick at the thought that this could have been his child.

"You see it all the time on the news and you hear about it, but I would have never thought it would have been this close to me. Never would have thought that and then for me to find out it's the same woman that was changing my kids?" he said.

This dad said as he dropped his three kids off at Acelero Learning Center near Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard Friday morning, he was told there was an urgent meeting he could attend.

"I go into the meeting and as soon as, I could see people kind of like distraught," he said. “First thing I heard, one of the teachers was arrested (Thursday) for putting one of the kid's genitals on the internet. Right then you could just (see) everybody started panicked gasping.”

The Snapchat video showed two employees laughing as they pull the pants down on a toddler, exposing his genitals.

"I'm really sick, I don't even know what to say. I'm sick, that's sickness, I mean a two-year-old," the dad said.

He said while administrators stayed tight lipped about the people responsible, another teacher confirmed one of the women was his daughter's former teacher.

"Exact same teacher less than a month ago," he said. “I feel like I didn't do my job because I wasn't there to protect mine, and I don't even know. She didn't put mine on the internet hopefully."

Acelero Learning Center declined an interview but provided this statement:

Acelero Learning has a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that adversely affects the safety and well-being of the children we serve. We suspended two individuals without pay this morning immediately after learning of the Henderson police department criminal investigation. We are currently in the process of terminating their employment. The allegations are indefensible and the courts will decide if they are also criminal. We are in full support of the police investigation and will continue to assist the authorities. We are greatly disappointed that these alleged actions cast a pall on the incredible work that our teachers and staff do every day.

Henderson police said they would have more information available Monday.

