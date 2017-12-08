Henderson police searching for vehicle in connection with homicide

Police released a second viewpoint of the vehicle they are searching for. (Source: Henderson police)

Henderson police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a homicide that occurred at the beginning of December.

On Dec. 1, at about 7:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a dead body being discovered behind a closed business. Citing the preliminary investigation, police determined the death was suspicious and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they need the public's help locating a 2003 dark blue four-door Honda Accord with Nevada license plate 061UKC. The vehicle has a sunroof, windows that are lightly tinted, a hood that is slightly oxidized and a gas tank that won't close and sticks open.

If someone sees the vehicle, call police immediately and do not approach it.

Anyone with information connected to this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

