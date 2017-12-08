Man pleads guilty after killing three boys in Las Vegas crash

A 28-year-old man who police said left the scene of a crash after hitting four boys near Desert Inn and Nellis in September has pleaded guilty.

Joseph Eskandarian took a deal where he pleaded guilty to three counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Las Vegas Metro police said a group of boys, aged 12- to 14-years-old, were walking on a sidewalk at Desert Inn Road and Ocean Crest Street, near Nellis Boulevard when they were struck by a 2007 Suzuki Forenza driven by Eskandarian. Three boys were killed and another suffered a broken leg.

A witness saw Eskandarian run from the scene of the crash, police said. Officers said they found his wallet in the car, which had his name and address listed on a traffic ticket. Officers went to his home where they questioned him.

Police said he changed his story multiple times, initially stating his car was stolen. His arrest report stated he didn't call 911 because he said: "it was not an emergency." He also said is gas pedal got stuck and reached down to move whatever caused it to stick and went off the road. He said he hit people and asked if they were okay but when they didn't respond, he went home. Adding, he knew he was in trouble and "wanted to spend his last few moments of freedom with his family."

Eskandarian is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22.

