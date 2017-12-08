Raiders team up with Goodie Two Shoes for giveaway

The Raiders teamed up with Goodie Two Shoes for a give away on Dec. 8, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

The Raiders aren't playing football in Las Vegas yet, but they are already making an impact on the community.

The Raiders organization teamed up with the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, that provides disadvantaged children and kids in crisis with new shoes and socks, to give away 400 pairs of shoes to kids in Las Vegas.

Raiders Alumni, Raiderettes, representatives from Goodie Two Shoes, Las Vegas Metro police, and the Clark County Fire Department all showed up to give shoes to Rex Bell Elementary School students.

The students who received shoes were pre-selected.

