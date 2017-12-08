SNHD encourages flu vaccinations

The Southern Nevada Health District is recommending everyone to get vaccinated this year. (File)

The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine this season.

Flu shots are offered at health district clinics throughout Clark County.

Anyone who would like to be vaccinated can go to one of the following health district locations. Patients should arrive by 4 p.m. to allow time for processing.

Main Public Health Center - 280 South Decatur Boulevard - Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center - 560 North Nellis Boulevard - Open Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic - 874 American Pacific Drive - Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. The clinic is closed daily from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center - 830 Hafen Lane - Open Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6-months and older.

