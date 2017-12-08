Metro seeks information on pharmacy burglars

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking information on a group suspected in a string of pharmacy burglaries.

Police said since the beginning of May 2017, several suspects have committed burglaries across the Valley. There are more than 20 incidents that police believe the group is responsible for.

During the burglaries, the suspects arrive at the businesses in the early hours and enter the business either by breaking glass or by prying the door open. Surveillance photos showed the suspects emptying large amounts of controlled prescription drugs into trash cans before leaving in a waiting vehicle. The suspects take drugs including but not limited to Oxycodone, Promethazine with Codeine and Xanax.

Police said there are typically two to three suspects involved in each incident. All of the suspects were wearing dark clothing, gloves, masks or hoodies pulled over their heads.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Metro's Enterprise Area Command Patrol Investigations section at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

