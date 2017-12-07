1 October survivors help shooting victims for the holidays

Survivors of 1 October have been joining together to help out victims of the shooting during the holidays. (FOX5)

Survivors of 1 October have been joining together to help out victims of the shooting during the holidays.

The movement called #LoveWins started as a Facebook group, and since, members have been helping dozens of victim's families just in time for the holiday season.

"I think the holidays are very bittersweet right now, not just for the 58 angel's families but even for the survivors," Shawna Bartlett, a survivor of the shooting said.



Bartlett was in the front row of the Route 91 festival during the 1 October shooting.



"Nobody in their lifetime should ever have to go through what we went through or see the things that we saw or have to experience something like that," she said.

Bartlett has been working with other shooting survivors to help the families of victims who were killed or injured all through a group on Facebook.

"A post on the page says this family needs help and right away the members of the page are reaching out to help each other 'Oh I'll take this one," she said.



The #LoveWins Facebook group was started by 1 October survivor Dennis Guerrero who's from L.A.

"When we all got together after the dust settled so to speak and we picked ourselves up we bonded together like a strong family and we fought back to make sure that each and every one of us was able to help out those that were left behind and those that are still struggling mentally, emotional and physically," Guerrero said.

He said the group first started helping victims pay bills and meet basic needs. Later, they started sponsoring families and hoping to make their holidays a little merrier.

"If myself and my group of friends and country family who've taken up this calling can help them out during what is supposed to be one of the happiest times of the year then we're going to do that with everything we've got," Guerrero said.

Members of the group have organized Thanksgiving dinners, toy drives and other fundraisers all over the country. They said they're working to give Christmas to 75 different families.

"The one time where you can give a gift and people can brighten up their day just because its a kind act, and our motto here at Love Wins is 'an act of kindness will change the world,'" Guerrero said.

"We're taking care of each other which is the unique part of this I think that's what makes it mean so much more to us is us as survivors are taking care of other survivors," Bartlett said.

To find more information at the #LoveWins Facebook group click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.