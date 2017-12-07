Motorcyclist killed in crash with limo near Welcome sign identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a limousine Thursday near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a limousine Thursday near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 38-year-old Jose Carlos Torres-Martinez died in the crash.

Torres was heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard when the limousine was pulling out from the Welcome sign, Metro said. He tried to stop, slid and hit the limo, and another car may have also hit him. Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash and everyone stayed on the scene.

The crash was reported at 5:14 p.m. Metro shut down Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunset Road to Russel Road to investigate.

