Pomeranians rescued from U-Haul to be put for adoption at Animal Foundation

Authorities rescued over 150 Pomeranian dogs in Nevada on Nov. 30, 2017. (FOX5) Authorities rescued over 150 Pomeranian dogs in Nevada on Nov. 30, 2017. (FOX5)
(Photo: The Animal Foundation) (Photo: The Animal Foundation)
(Photo: The Animal Foundation) (Photo: The Animal Foundation)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Pomeranians rescued from a U-Haul truck in Sandy Valley will go up for adoption at the Animal Foundation, according to a spokesperson. 

A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation said the dogs were released from the legal hold and will soon be available for adoption at the shelter. An exact date for availability was not disclosed. 

The spokesperson said the dogs will be prepped for adoption with vaccines, spaying, neutering, and grooming. 

The dogs are not yet available for viewing. 

