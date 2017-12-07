Pomeranians rescued from U-Haul to be put for adoption at Animal Foundation

The Pomeranians rescued from a U-Haul truck in Sandy Valley will go up for adoption at the Animal Foundation, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation said the dogs were released from the legal hold and will soon be available for adoption at the shelter. An exact date for availability was not disclosed.

[RELATED: Police: Over 150 Pomeranian dogs rescued from moving truck in Nevada]

The spokesperson said the dogs will be prepped for adoption with vaccines, spaying, neutering, and grooming.

The dogs are not yet available for viewing.

Stay with FOX5 for details on the adoption process for the dogs.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.