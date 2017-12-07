Crews battle house fire near Sahara and Valley View - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews battle house fire near Sahara and Valley View

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a house fire Thursday afternoon. 

Crews responded to the home at 2528 Las Verdes Street, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. 

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, crews are "making good progress" on the fire at the single-story home. 

The people inside the home were able to get out of the home, the department said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

