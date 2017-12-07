Crews battle house fire near Sahara and Valley View

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the home at 2528 Las Verdes Street, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, crews are "making good progress" on the fire at the single-story home.

F3H 2528 Las Verde St fire thru roof of 1-sto house, crews making good progress on fire, reported everyone out of house. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/f3ygu3TdtG — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 7, 2017

The people inside the home were able to get out of the home, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately released.

