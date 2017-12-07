Career fair offers jobs in Las Vegas

Nearly two dozen companies will be looking for new employees at a Las Vegas career fair.

It will take place on Dec. 14 at the Palace Station Hotel at 2411 West Sahara Avenue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Employers at the National Career Fairs Hiring Event will be looking to fill roles such as sales representatives, professional advertisers, web developers, bookkeepers, tax advisors, human resources, marketing, personal care and more.

Companies scheduled to attend the fair include, National Debt Relief, Accessible Space, Home Water, Validity Research, American National Insurance Company, The Entrepreneur's Source, LIVIT International, LLC., Hilton Grand Vacations, NTA Life, Anderson Business Advisors, The Mike Ferry Organization, Duplik8/World Global Network, AArrow Sign Spinners, Crescent School of Gaming & Bartending, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Summit Receivables and Northwest Career College.

Those looking for work will be able to apply for work on-site and take part in interviews.

For more information call 877-561-5627 or visit nationalcareerfairs.com.

