Wounded woman drops 'bump stock' maker from Vegas lawsuit

As 1 October shooting victims continue to recover, attorneys have been fighting to uncover more evidence about what happened that night.

As 1 October shooting victims continue to recover, attorneys have been fighting to uncover more evidence about what happened that night.

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

Nov. 1 marks one month since the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Nov. 1 marks one month since the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

For the first time, shooting survivors and their attorneys inspected the Route 91 festival grounds. (FOX5)

For the first time, shooting survivors and their attorneys inspected the Route 91 festival grounds. (FOX5)

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

Attorneys for a California woman wounded in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip have dropped a gun accessories maker from her negligence and damages lawsuit.

One of Rachel Sheppard's lawyers, Craig Eiland, said Thursday the decision to strip Slide Fire Solutions from the case lets him focus claims against hotel owner MGM Resorts International and concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment.

Eiland says he intends to prove neither the corporate owner of the Mandalay Bay resort nor the concert organizer followed proper plans and procedures for an active shooter.

Eiland noted that Texas-based Slide Fire still faces a separate lawsuit that seeks class-action status in Nevada on negligence and product liability claims relating to its "bump stock" weapon modification device.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.