Vegas PD: Phony customer robs business with handgun

Surveillance images capture robbery suspect in NW Las Vegas on Oct. 30. (Courtesy: LVMPD) Surveillance images capture robbery suspect in NW Las Vegas on Oct. 30. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
Metro police are searching for a man who stole merchandise from a northwest Las Vegas business in October.

Officers were called the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, near Ann Road, at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 with reports of a robbery.

Detectives said a man posed as a customer at the business before threatening a person with a handgun and fleeing the store with items.

Police said the thief was about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighed approximately 180 pounds. He had brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweater with khaki pants.

Authorities informed anyone with further information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

