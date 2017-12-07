Secret bomber being tested at Nellis?

Aviation experts around the world believe a secret bomber known as the B-21 is being tested at the part of Nellis Air Force Base known to the public as Area 51.

That view comes from publications including Popular Mechanics -- and the Web site theaviationist.com. Tom Demerly, an editor with theaviationist, recently came to Las Vegas and drove part of the perimeter of the 4,500-square-mile Nellis training area as he was gathering information on the secret project.

His view is the Air Force is testing several secret projects at Nellis -- partly because the U.S. currently only has about 13 B-2 stealth bombers in its fleet -- and partly because of increased tension with North Korea.Fox 5 Vegas did a skype interview with Demerly -- and here is a link to his story on theaviationist.com.

The Air Force in a statement to FOX5 would only say: "Locations and activities related to the B-21 are protected by enhanced security measures. Initial capability is planned for the mid-2020s."

