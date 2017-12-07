Domestic dispute leads to shooting in east Las Vegas neighborhood

Police at the scene of a domestic-related shooting in an east Las Vegas neighborhood on Dec.7, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Police are investigating an incident where a woman was shot twice in an east Las Vegas home Thursday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Mossy Oaks Lane, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, with reports of a domestic dispute.

The first call came in at 7:30 a.m. and another just after 9 a.m, according to Metro.

Authorities said a woman was found shot in her legs, at that location, with the gunman not at the scene.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition and the search for the shooter continues, according to police.

Detectives did not release any further details on the incident but said the situation remains active.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.