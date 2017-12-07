USPS in Southern Nevada prepares for busy holiday season - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

USPS in Southern Nevada prepares for busy holiday season

Posted: Updated:
A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File) A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The U.S. Postal Service in Southern Nevada is preparing for the busy holiday season.

The Las Vegas Mail Processing Annex is expected to handle millions of parcels during its holiday operations.

In Las Vegas alone, nearly 8 million packages will come through during the holidays, according to a Postal Service spokesperson.

With the busiest day projected to be Dec. 21, as roughly 500,000 parcels are expected to be processed that day.  

The Postal Service overall recommends customers in the U.S. to observe the following mailing and shipping deadlines to ensure that delivers made will arrive on time for Christmas:

  • Dec. 11: Military, First Class and Priority
  • Dec. 14: Ground Delivery
  • Dec. 16: Military Express Mail
  • Dec. 19: First- Class Cards and Letters
  • Dec. 20: Priority Mail
  • Dec 22: Priority Mail Express

Over the last five years, USPS package volume has increased by more than 2 billion parcels and it is projecting another 10 percent increase during the 2017 holiday season.

The Postal Service will handle more than 15 billion total pieces of mail and packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.