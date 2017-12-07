USPS in Southern Nevada prepares for busy holiday season

A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File)

The U.S. Postal Service in Southern Nevada is preparing for the busy holiday season.

The Las Vegas Mail Processing Annex is expected to handle millions of parcels during its holiday operations.

In Las Vegas alone, nearly 8 million packages will come through during the holidays, according to a Postal Service spokesperson.

With the busiest day projected to be Dec. 21, as roughly 500,000 parcels are expected to be processed that day.

The Postal Service overall recommends customers in the U.S. to observe the following mailing and shipping deadlines to ensure that delivers made will arrive on time for Christmas:

Dec. 11: Military, First Class and Priority

Dec. 14: Ground Delivery

Dec. 16: Military Express Mail

Dec. 19: First- Class Cards and Letters

Dec. 20: Priority Mail

Dec 22: Priority Mail Express

Over the last five years, USPS package volume has increased by more than 2 billion parcels and it is projecting another 10 percent increase during the 2017 holiday season.

The Postal Service will handle more than 15 billion total pieces of mail and packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

