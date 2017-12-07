Metro seeks homicide suspect who shot good Samaritan

Metro Police released a surveillance video of a man who may have shot and killed a good Samaritan, following a robbery on Dec. 1 near Rancho and Vegas Drives. (LVMPD)

Metro Police released a surveillance video of a man who may have shot and killed a good Samaritan, following a robbery on Dec. 1 near Rancho and Vegas Drives.

Investigators determined someone was robbed on Melody Lane and Rancho Drive just before the shooting, police said. Prior to being shot, the homicide victim tried to help and stop the robber, who was on a bicycle. The robber turned around and fired several gunshots at the homicide victim near 1916 Allen Lane, hitting him twice, Metro said.

Police responded to Holley Avenue and Allen Lane at 1:05 p.m. to investigate the shooting, finding the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s to early 30s was last seen as he jumped a wall into the Portola Del Sol Apartments at 1915 Simmons Street.

The surveillance video shows little detail of the man's face, appearing as a shadowy figure.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.