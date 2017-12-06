Filmmaker presses police, offers voice to victims in 1 October documentary

A New York filmmaker came to Las Vegas to produce a documentary about 1 October.

A New York filmmaker came to Las Vegas to produce a documentary about 1 October.

Director, Charlie Minn said he is highlighting the victims and heroes of the tragedy, and he's also demanding answers in the ongoing investigation.

"My pattern as a filmmaker has shown to represent innocent people who have been murdered. We have 58 in this case; all 58 did not deserve this unjust act of violence. I'm here to give them a much needed voice and a proper representation.

A nightmare in Las Vegas: that's how filmmaker Charlie Minn described 1 October.

It's also the name of his documentary, in which he said he hopes to share stories of heroism, humanity and healing as he sits down with several victims.

"A lot of them can't help but think about this on a daily basis. How can you shake this? It's the largest mass shooting in (modern) U.S. history, so you wake up with it, you eat with it, you sleep with it. It's still a very fresh wound. Two months is not that long," he said

One of those survivors, Arron Deview, said it's been a tough two months. He's wrestled with survivor guilt, especially over one woman he tried to help, but it was too late.

"I thought she was alive. I was getting ready to help her out, come to find out the first person delivered to me she was delivered dead, and I didn't realize that. Once I did realize that, I was lost. It changed my life," Deview said.

Minn said these survivors also deserve more answers from investigators.

"These innocent victims and their families and friends need answers and they need answers now," Minn said.

On Wednesday, a public information officer for LVMPD said they were still conducting their investigation with the FBI, and they had no new updates to share.

Minn said he hopes his movie will spark a new demand for answers.

"The aftermath has been bizarre and pathetic because the results are not there. I don't question so much the effort but the results are simply not there," Minn said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.