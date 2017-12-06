Boys badly burned in Pahrump bonfire

Two young boys were hospitalized and were recovering Wednesday after being badly burned from head to toe in a fire incident in Pahrump.

Two young boys were hospitalized and were recovering Wednesday after being badly burned from head to toe in a fire incident in Pahrump. The family said it happened while the kids were at a bonfire in Pahrump. Fire investigators said the kids may have been playing with gasoline.

The kids, both twelve years old, suffered injuries that could affect them for months even years to come. One boy’s uncle had a warning for other families after the fire.

On a normal day, Jason Edward said he would watch his nephew, Nate Bautista, practicing plays on a football field with his fellow Pahrump Valley Trojan, Nate’s best friend Chase Otteson. That’s why Edward said it’s hard to see his nephew in so much pain.

“The hardest thing to accept is that he’s hurt very badly,” Edward said. “He’s going to have a long rehabilitation process to play ball again, Right now we’re taking it 24 hours at a time.”

Bautista was put in a medically-induced coma, lying in a hospital bed at UMC trying to recover. Edward said he has been by Nate's side since he was rushed to the hospital. Edward said his nephew was burned on 70 percent of his body.

Otteson was in a similar condition; he was burned on 40 percent of his body.

Edward said he wasn’t exactly sure how the events happened, but that isn’t the family’s main concern. He said they're focused on making sure both boys make a speedy recovery.

So far, Nate has had one surgery and his uncle said he has 12 more to go before he can even consider rehabilitation, which both boys will need.

On Wednesday, Edward said he wants to warn other teens and parents to make sure to keep a close eye out anytime children are around fire.

“Don’t assume anything, just be overly cautious about what’s going on, and just be aware,” Edward said. “Right now, my focus is there are two boys up there that need as much love, support and prayers as they can get.”

Both boys have GoFundMe pages, to make a donation, click on the links below:

https://www.gofundme.com/nathaniel-nate-bautistacleveland

https://www.gofundme.com/chaseottesonmedicalfund

