Experts stress baby sleep safety following death of valley 9-month-old

On Monday evening in the northwest part of the valley, Metro Police said a baby died after sleeping with his father.

The father called 911 after he found his nine-month-old not breathing. The two had fallen asleep together in a chair, police said.

Kim Amato, Community Program Coordinator-Southwest at Cribs for Kids, said parents need to stop sleeping with their children.

"We talk about the ABC's of sleep safe are: alone, on the back, in a crib," she said.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the highest rate of death for children under one year old is suffocation, and the majority of those cases arise when an infant is sleeping with an adult. Amato said people think they need to sleep with their baby for bonding purposes, but there are multiple other times throughout the day which can suffice for that bonding time.

"People talk about bonding, which is critical, and we want all parents to bond with their baby," Amato said. "That can be done through feeding time, play time, bath time, tummy time, reading to your baby, singing to your baby, but bedtime is quiet time for everyone. And everyone needs their own safe sleep environment," Amato said.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. There were no charges filed in connection to the death.

