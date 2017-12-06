Experts stress baby sleep safety following death of valley 9-month-old

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to find a "missing endangered adult" Tuesday.More >
Medical examiners have identified the woman found at the Clark County Wetland's Park on Tuesday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested two suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that targeted at least eight different businesses.More >
Police are investigating a serious crash in west Las Vegas where multiple people were injured.More >
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >
City Council Member-elect Jay Banks says he was dumbfounded when a fourth-grade student asked for a “happier life” for Christmas.More >
Home prices in Southern Nevada are leveling off during the winter months and holiday season.More >
