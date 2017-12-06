Armed Las Vegas robber gets more than 5 years in prison

A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)

A Nevada man convicted of two armed robberies in Las Vegas a week apart has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben also ordered 65-year-old Walid Abdulla of Las Vegas on Tuesday to three years of probation upon his release.

Abdulla pleaded guilty earlier to one count of bank robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery as part of a plea bargain agreement.

Federal prosecutors say he showed what appeared to a semi-automatic handgun and fled with $1,120 cash from a CVS Pharmacy on Jan. 30. Seven days later he made off with $5,000 from a Nevada State Bank branch.

Police arrested him with the help of video surveillance at each location and a fingerprint found on a slot machine he used at the CVS.

