NLVPD investigating serious crash involving pedestrian - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

Posted: Updated:
North Las Vegas police vehicles are shown in an undated image. (Source: NLVPD) North Las Vegas police vehicles are shown in an undated image. (Source: NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday. 

Officers said it occurred on Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

Craig Road is shut down in both directions, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Further details were not released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.