Clark County filing lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies

On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners unanimously voted to take some of the country's largest pharmaceutical companies to court. It's a move supported by those who have suffered from the opioid epidemic.

"I lost my eldest son to a heroin overdose in 2011," Joe Engle of Las Vegas said.

Reese Engle was 19 when he overdosed. His father, Joe Engle said he watched as opioid addiction destroyed his son's life.

In the years since, he's worked to help addicts across the valley through his organization "There's no hero in heroin."

"We fund-raise, we raise awareness, we rally the community," Joe Engle said.

He said he supported the Clark county vote to take on pharmaceutical companies.

"It's great news. Certainly, the companies misled the public when they said they found a non-addictive painkiller," Engle said.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he will team up with Las Vegas law firm Eglet-Prince.

A win in that case would mean those companies would reimburse the county for hundreds of millions of dollars it spent fighting the opioid crisis.

Engle said he hopes a win would also mean more resources for valley addicts.

"Getting off opioids is a tremendous difficulty. That money could really go to do some good. That money could go to recovery support services," Engle said.

