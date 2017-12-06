Metro: Two suspects in retail theft ring arrested

Kenneth Payne, left, and Raul Cruz, right, face multiple charges for their involvement in at least eight retail store robberies (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested two suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that targeted at least eight different businesses.

Raul Cruz, 26, and Kenneth Payne, 30, were taken into custody on Dec. 3 and face multiple charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with eight different events, according to an LVMPD release. The retail store robberies began in October 2017 in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Officers were originally dispatched to reports of a robbery around 8 p.m. in the 8600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, a release said. Employees told police that a group of men entered the store who matched the description of the suspects shown in local news stories regarding recent robberies.

The suspects were loading merchandise into shopping carts as employees flagged down arriving officers. An employee confronted the suspects as they headed towards the back of the store to find an exit.

Cruz threatened the employee with a baton as the group of suspects fled the store through a rear door. An officer arrived at the rear of the store as the suspects exited and fled on foot.

Cruz was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Payne, the getaway driver, remained at the scene where he was arrested.

Police said four additional robbery suspects remain unidentified. Police ask that anyone with information on the events should call the LVMPD Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3483.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.