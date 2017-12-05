Metro searches for 'missing endangered adult' after child found

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to find a "missing endangered adult" Tuesday. (LVMPD)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to find a "missing endangered adult" Tuesday.

Ayanna Sanford was last seen on Nov. 11, at Tropicana and Maryland Parkway. She has a three-year-old child who was found unattended and was taken in by Child Protective Services.

All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Sanford and to notify the police if she is found.

Anyone with information on Sanford or her whereabouts were strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

