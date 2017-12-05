One year later: Boy killed in Las Vegas smoke shop shooting remembered

Fabriccio Patti, 13, died when a clerk shot him during an attempted theft on Dec. 2, 2016.

There didn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary that Friday night at Lucky Cigars smoke shop, video showed.

Store owner Rad Sunna sat in a chair watching a show on his laptop.

Then almost immediately, Sunna called 9-1-1.

“Help, help! I just shot someone in my store,” Sunna shouted at the operator.

What is not seen in the footage was one teenager holding the door while two other teens ran in with hoodies on. They are seen going straight to the walls and try to grab items from the shelves. Within five seconds, shots were fired.

“This should never have happened. The lives of two people, Fabriccio Patti and Raad Sunna, were drastically changed Friday evening,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said during a press conference in 2016.

Patti, 13, was 40-feet away when he was shot in the back seven times and died.

After the shooting, Raad Sunna called 9-1-1 frantically.

He told police he had shot at them because he feared for his life. Sunna wasn’t arrested the night of the shooting. But after this surveillance video came to light, the district attorney’s office charged him with murder.

“They never made it up close to him at all, not even close. There was not one person who saw the video who believed he was in imminent jeopardy,” McGrath said.

It’s a story that caused controversy in the valley.

Many said they felt this would have never happened if the teens didn’t try and rob the shop.

Others said nine shots at a group of teenagers in hoodies was overkill.

But none of that matters for the Patti family, who said regardless of what happened that night, their boy was just a teenager who made a mistake but didn’t deserve to die.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.