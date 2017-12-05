Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Luxor Drive and Mandalay Bay Road to investigate the incident at 5 p.m.

Lt. Patricia Spencer said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The intersection is closed pending the investigation of the collision.

