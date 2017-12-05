Woman's body found tangled in branches at Clark County Wetlands Park

The entrance of Clark County Wetlands Park (Google / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating a woman's body found at Clark County Wetlands Park Tuesday afternoon.

According to public information officer Larry Hadfield, the Clark County Fire Department contacted Metro with information about the discovery at 2:12 p.m.

CCFD said the body of a woman was found partially submerged in water and tangled in tree branches in a swap area of the park.

Metro police said the investigation will take time due to the terrain and time of day.

