Woman found tangled in branches at Clark County Wetlands Park identified

Medical examiners have identified the woman found at the Clark County Wetland's Park on Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 36-year-old Sherry Mitchell was found at the park.

"It doesn't make sense," Sheri's sister Chystal Mitchell said. "I never thought that she would be found dead. That was never something that crossed our mind."

According to public information officer Larry Hadfield, the Clark County Fire Department contacted Metro with information about the discovery at 2:12 p.m.

CCFD initially said Mitchell's body was found hanging from a tree. Metro later clarified and said Mitchell's body was partially submerged in water and tangled in tree branches in a swamp area of the park.

"Something terrible happened and I need some answers. I need some answers," Mitchell said. Mitchell also told FOX5 Sheri had mental health issues including a bi-polar disorder diagnosis as well as Huntington's Disease.

On Tuesday, the coroner's office did not have an update on a cause of death. Metro said the investigation is ongoing.

