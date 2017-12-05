MCSO: Man gave teenage daughter gun and told her to kill herself

A man was arrested after his 14-year-old daughter told school officials he gave her a gun and told her to kill herself, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Ulys Laffette Bell IV, 38, Monday for felony disorderly conduct with a weapon, felony child abuse, and misdemeanor endangerment.

Bell admitted to deputies that he gave his daughter a 9mm handgun and told her to pull the trigger. He told deputies that the gun was not loaded.

He said he had disciplinary issues with his daughter.

Bell was booked into the Mohave County Jail without incident.

