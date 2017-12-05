Convicted murderer Bryan Clay sentenced to life without parole - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Convicted murderer Bryan Clay sentenced to life without parole

Bryan Clay appears in court on Nov. 28, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Bryan Clay appears in court on Nov. 28, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
The man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a Las Vegas mother, her 10-year-old daughter, and beating the girl's father was sentenced to life without parole. 

Bryan Clay was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping, robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, attempt murder with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of sex assault with a minor under 14. Jurors did not find him guilty on one count of sexual assault on Nov. 28. 

Clay, was 22-years-old when he was accused of sexually assaulting and bludgeoning 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez and 10-year-old Karla Martinez to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012, at their Las Vegas home.  Their bodies were found the next day, along with the Arturo Martinez, who was severely injured. Two young boys were also in the home, but they were not attacked. One of the boys reported the crime the next day at school. 

Clay's defense attorney argued for jurors to spare his life. His mother testified that he didn't graduate high school and was homeless.

Prosecutors brought Arturo to the stand as well as his son and presented three choices for jurors to consider.  

Clay stood up and thanked judge and jury after the jury spared his life. In that moment, Carla’s aunt, Glaudia Martinez began to sob loudly in the courtroom. 

It was not the verdict Martinez said she expected to hear for the man who brutally beat her brother with a hammer and raped and killed her niece and sister-in-law.

“I don’t really think this is called justice,” Martinez said. “I wonder what the jury needed if it’s not this, what could it be? They are waiting for something worse than this?”

Unlike Martinez, who sobbed through the courtroom, Bryan Clay sat still through the verdict. His attorneys said it was because he felt relief.

The jury considered several mitigating factors when deciding Clay’s fate including the fact that he had no recollection of the crime, he was under the influence and his love for his child, and the impact a death sentence would have on his child.

Martinez said she didn’t understand why the jury had mercy on him. She said she forgives him for what he did, but will never forget. 

“We have to move on,” Martinez said. ”Just leave it leave it to God.”

Clay's sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 25, 2018.

