Convicted murderer Bryan Clay sentenced to life without parole

A man accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother listened to hours of testimony on Friday regarding his DNA found at the crime scene.

More than five years later, a man is standing trial accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother. (FOX5)

Bryan Clay, the man accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother, sat in a courtroom on Wednesday and looked at hundreds of pictures of a crime scene he said he doesn't remember.

More than five years later, a man is standing trial accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother.

More than half a decade ago, Bryan Clay stuck his tongue out and blew kisses into the camera as he was taken into custody.

The man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a Las Vegas mother, her 10-year-old daughter, and beating the girl's father was sentenced to life without parole.

Bryan Clay sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had no reaction to the verdict. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/U7esbF8wo9 — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) December 5, 2017

Bryan Clay was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping, robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, attempt murder with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of sex assault with a minor under 14. Jurors did not find him guilty on one count of sexual assault on Nov. 28.

Clay, was 22-years-old when he was accused of sexually assaulting and bludgeoning 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez and 10-year-old Karla Martinez to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012, at their Las Vegas home. Their bodies were found the next day, along with the Arturo Martinez, who was severely injured. Two young boys were also in the home, but they were not attacked. One of the boys reported the crime the next day at school.

Clay's defense attorney argued for jurors to spare his life. His mother testified that he didn't graduate high school and was homeless.

Defense: In the end I'm going to ask you to come in w a verdict of mercy. I'm going to ask you to spare that young man's life #BryanClay trial — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) November 29, 2017

Prosecutors brought Arturo to the stand as well as his son and presented three choices for jurors to consider.

Prosecution Presented aggravators. Prosecution: After get mitigators have to do weighing. You have 3 choices

Death penalty

Life without poss parole

Life with poss parole #BryanClay — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) November 29, 2017

Clay stood up and thanked judge and jury after the jury spared his life. In that moment, Carla’s aunt, Glaudia Martinez began to sob loudly in the courtroom.

It was not the verdict Martinez said she expected to hear for the man who brutally beat her brother with a hammer and raped and killed her niece and sister-in-law.

“I don’t really think this is called justice,” Martinez said. “I wonder what the jury needed if it’s not this, what could it be? They are waiting for something worse than this?”

Unlike Martinez, who sobbed through the courtroom, Bryan Clay sat still through the verdict. His attorneys said it was because he felt relief.

The jury considered several mitigating factors when deciding Clay’s fate including the fact that he had no recollection of the crime, he was under the influence and his love for his child, and the impact a death sentence would have on his child.

Martinez said she didn’t understand why the jury had mercy on him. She said she forgives him for what he did, but will never forget.

“We have to move on,” Martinez said. ”Just leave it leave it to God.”

Clay's sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 25, 2018.

