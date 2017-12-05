First lawsuit filed against Rio Hotel for legionnaire's outbreak

The Marquee outside of the Rio Hotel and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

A 50-year-old man from California has filed the first lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment in connection with a legionnaire's outbreak at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

The Southern Nevada Health District conducted testing which revealed the Legionella bacteria in the Rio's water supply. According to the lawsuit, Christopher Moncado's Legionnaire's disease was confirmed by the health district to have originated from the Rio.

[RELATED: Officials link 7 cases of Legionnaires' disease to Rio hotel-casino]

Peter Wetherall, Moncado's attorney, said his client was hospitalized and diagnosed over six months ago. He said Caesars has his medical records and bills but has not offered a settlement.

Wetherall said Moncado continues to suffer medically and has been on disability since his diagnosis.

Legionnaire's disease is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. Sources of the aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, seven cases of Legionnaire's disease have been confirmed. An investigation into reports of the disease at the property was reported in June. During that time, two guests who stayed at the hotel on two different occasions tested positive for the disease. Other reports surfaced after guests left Las Vegas and were diagnosed in their hometowns.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.