Pedestrian struck by truck near Boulder and Nellis

Las Vegas Metro police said a pedestrian was struck by a truck on Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:07 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said a woman was crossing Boulder Highway when she was struck by a white Toyota pickup truck.

She was taken to a local hospital, police said. She is expected to survive.

Police said impairment is not a factor for the driver of the Toyota.

Motorists should expect delays in the area during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.