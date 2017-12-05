Pedestrian struck by truck near Boulder and Nellis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian struck by truck near Boulder and Nellis

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police said a pedestrian was struck by a truck on Boulder Highway Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 6:07 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. 

Police said a woman was crossing Boulder Highway when she was struck by a white Toyota pickup truck. 

She was taken to a local hospital, police said. She is expected to survive. 

Police said impairment is not a factor for the driver of the Toyota. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area during the investigation. 

