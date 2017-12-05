Jaywalking pedestrian hit and killed east of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jaywalking pedestrian hit and killed east of Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday night. 

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street around 7:45 p.m. Lt. Rogers said a jaywalking pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he or she was pronounced deceased. 

No further details are available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

