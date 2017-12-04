Las Vegas detectives arrest suspect tied to 17 armed robberies

Lanarrd Laird, 29, was arrested by the LVMPD in connection with 17 armed robberies (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas detectives arrested a suspect wanted in connection with at least 17 armed robberies over the past year on Dec. 3.

According to a Metro police release, 29-year-old Lanarrd Laird was captured by detectives after he reportedly robbed a convenience store on the 7200 block of Amigo Street, near Warm Springs and Bermuda Roads. A short foot pursuit ensued before his arrest, police said.

Laird committed at least 17 armed robberies at convenience stores in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson since December 2016, police said.

LVMPD's Robbery Section identified Laird as the suspect in the crimes. According to a release, Laird would enter the stores wearing a camouflage bandana over his face and would demand money from employees at gunpoint.

Metro police said Laird may also be booked in North Las Vegas and Henderson for his previous crimes.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies and the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

