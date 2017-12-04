Golden Knights GM, George McPhee reflects on early season success

The Vegas Golden Knights are about a third of the way into their inaugural season in the National Hockey League. As of Monday, the team sat second in the Pacific Division, which has come as a surprise and shock to most pundits around the NHL. For fans, it's a sign that the future success of this franchise, may not be far away.

"You don't get a lot of time to reflect in this business, it may not seem that way with me, with my personality, but this is the most fun I've ever had in hockey. It has been fantastic," General Manager George McPhee said. "No one in hockey expected this start, but we want to be good. We want to be a good club and we did our very best to put a good team on the ice."

The Golden Knights own the fifth best record in the Western Conference and are top ten team in the league with their sights set on the playoffs.

"I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula said. People can think what they think, but I know we have a good group and we've proved that we've beat good teams and played well throughout the season, it's all about consistency now and keeping it going."

"People didn't expect this, but I'm not too surprised to be honest," Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said.

"It's always fun to be the underdog and finding way to overcome that and be more than that,” Golden Knights forward, David Perron said. “We see movies, everything about life when it's an underdog story, everyone is proud of you and that's what we're trying to do as a team."

George McPhee said the bigger surprise through the first two months isn't as much the product on the ice, but the product in the stands.

"A tremendous source of strength for our club, playing at home, in front of these amazing fans, I hope that continues for years and years," McPhee said.

