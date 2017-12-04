GasBuddy analysts predict gas prices will rise by 2018

Motorists should enjoy falling gas prices now because analysts at GasBuddy believe prices may rise again as the New Year approaches.

GasBuddy reported that the average price of gasoline dropped one cent per gallon over the past week to $2.65 per gallon. That compared to the national average which dropped 3.5 cents to $2.46 per gallon.

Including the change in price in Las Vegas, prices Sunday were 27.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average decreased 6.4 cents per gallon during the past month and stood 28.4 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average in the state of Nevada was $2.77 per gallon which dropped 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

"With OPEC deciding last week to extend last year's agreement on oil production cuts, the future for gasoline prices isn't as rosy," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. Adding, the short term may feature more modest price decreases. However, 2017's yearly average gas price may close out at the highest since 2014.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.