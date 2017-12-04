Report: NLV man set home on fire after argument over laundry

A man set a North Las Vegas home on fire with his mother inside after an argument over laundry, according to the arrest report.

Timothy Colton, 28, was at his mother's home on Nov. 27 when he reportedly set the front door of the home located near Ann Road and Simmons Street on fire. Investigators said he knew his mother was inside the home when he set it on fire and she has mobility issues.

She told investigators they were in a heated argument and Colton threatened to kill her and burn the home down. Colton was removed from the home but within five minutes the front door was on fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue his 66-year-old mother.

North Las Vegas police found Colton hiding under a parked car about a block away from the home. Police said he was "extremely upset and was yelling and cursing at officers."

Colton was booked for attempted murder, first-degree arson, and burglary.

