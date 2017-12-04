PD: Man wanted for Fresno murder has Las Vegas connections

A man suspected of killing a California father and injuring two other family members in Fresno has ties to the Las Vegas area, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police believe Lavale Vean, AKA "Fudge" is the suspect responsible for the death of Roberto Ramos as well as the shootings of Ramos' wife, Irma, and their son Jacob.

On Oct. 2, at about 1 p.m. Fresno officers found the three victims in a home. All three were taken to an area hospital where Roberto was pronounced dead.

Police called the incident a "violent attack on unsuspected victims." The police department said Roberto was a dedicated family man who worked for a large chain restaurant.

A motive for the shootings has not been released.

Twenty-year-old Vean was described by police as a black man, about 6'0" tall, weighing 150 pounds with short dreadlocks and a large tattoo of a cross on his chest. Police said he has connections in Fresno, Madera, and Las Vegas.

Vean is on active probation for armed robbery and has additional warrants out of Madera for gun-related charges and Fresno for burglary charges.He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Vean, call police immediately. You can also contact Fresno police Homicide Detective David Porcella at 559-974-6662 or Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

